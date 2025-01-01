Texans Daily

Texans Coach Shares Goal vs. Titans

The Houston Texans have a goal in mind before playing the Tennessee Titans.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 21, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans reacts to play against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Dec 21, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans reacts to play against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Texans don't have much to play for this week, but they are taking on the Tennessee Titans to close out the regular season.

Coming off an extremely poor performance on Christmas Day against the Baltimore Ravens, the Texans need to bounce back before the playoffs.

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans shared his goal for this week's game against the Titans.

READ MORE: Texans Excited For Azeez Al-Shaair Return

“To move forward, we have to go play better," Ryans said. "And that’s what it comes down to, us playing better football. That’s all that matters. When we step across those white lines, are we executing? Are we playing really good football? That’s all that matters to me. That’s starting with coaches, players, we all have to do our jobs better and that’s what I’m looking forward to this week.”

If the Texans can put some good football out on the field, they can feel confident going into the playoffs against whichever opponent is lined up to face them.

Kickoff between the Texans and Titans is set for Sunday at 12 noon CT inside Nissan Stadium.

READ MORE: Titans Announce QB Plans vs. Texans

Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season. 

More Houston Texans News

• Multiple Houston Texans Players Will Be Candidates to Make Pro Bowl

• Diontae Johnson Keeps It Real Regarding New Start With Houston Texans

• Texans vs. Titans Week 18 Kickoff Time Announced

• Analyst Delivers Strong Take Regarding Texans' C.J. Stroud vs. Jayden Daniels

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News