Texans Coach Shares Goal vs. Titans
The Houston Texans don't have much to play for this week, but they are taking on the Tennessee Titans to close out the regular season.
Coming off an extremely poor performance on Christmas Day against the Baltimore Ravens, the Texans need to bounce back before the playoffs.
Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans shared his goal for this week's game against the Titans.
“To move forward, we have to go play better," Ryans said. "And that’s what it comes down to, us playing better football. That’s all that matters. When we step across those white lines, are we executing? Are we playing really good football? That’s all that matters to me. That’s starting with coaches, players, we all have to do our jobs better and that’s what I’m looking forward to this week.”
If the Texans can put some good football out on the field, they can feel confident going into the playoffs against whichever opponent is lined up to face them.
Kickoff between the Texans and Titans is set for Sunday at 12 noon CT inside Nissan Stadium.
