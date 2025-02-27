Houston Texans GM Puts NFL on Notice About C.J. Stroud
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud was actually one of the bigger disappointments in the NFL this past season, putting forth a rather pedestrian effort in spite of entering the campaign with MVP expectations.
The fact that Stroud had a historically good rookie year definitely made his sophomore season look that much more ordinary, but he is still an incredibly talented signal-caller who should have big things in store for the future.
Texans general manager Nick Caserio seems to be anticipating a much more productive season for Stroud in 2025, and he made sure the rest of the league knew it during a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.
"He's as motivated as ever," Caserio said of Stroud. "I think any player sometimes, you have to go through some trials and tribulations and you learn a lot about yourself, and you learn a lot about the program and then about the team. So, I think C.J. is going to have a really good offseason and he's going to be committed to making himself a better football player."
Stroud threw for 3,727 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while completing 63.2 percent of his passes and posting a passer rating of 87 this past season.
While those numbers weren't terrible, they paled in comparison to his debut campaign when he totaled 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns and five picks while registering a 100.8 passer rating.
The Texans have still managed to win back-to-back AFC South division titles and have captured playoff victories in each of Stroud's first two seasons, so, at the very least, the 23-year-old has gained some valuable experience.
We'll see if Stroud can put the pedal to the metal and come forth with a much stronger 2025 season.
