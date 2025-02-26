Houston Texans Linked to Dicey Offseason Addition
The Houston Texans clearly need to make some improvements this offseason, as they once again came up short in the NFL playoffs this year.
The Texans are definitely a good team, as evidenced by the fact that they've captured back-to-back AFC South titles and have managed to win playoff games in two straight seasons. However, they absolutely need to bring in some reinforcements.
Perhaps one of their biggest areas of need heading into the offseason is at wide receiver, which seems strange to say given how deep Houston was at that position going into 2024.
But with Stefon Diggs hitting free agency and Tank Dell out for all of 2025 as he recovers from a major knee injury, the Texans will need to make some adjustments.
The problem is that Houston doesn't have a ton of money to spend, which will obviously limit what the Texans can do in the coming weeks and months.
However, Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport has established who he feels would be a perfect fit for Houston in free agency: Amari Cooper.
Here's the problem: Cooper is being projected by some to sign a rather lucrative two-year deal (Pro Football Focus has him at two years and $30 million), and given his shoddy production in 2024, that would be a risky contract for the Texans.
In 14 games between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills this past season, Cooper caught 44 passes for 547 yards and four touchdowns. That marked the worst output of his NFL career, and with Cooper turning 31 years old in June, it's obviously a concern.
Houston may be left with no choice but to consider dicey options next month, but the Texans can probably find someone who comes with a bit less risk than Cooper.
