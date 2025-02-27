Analyst Reveals 'Most Intriguing' WR Option for Texans
The Houston Texans must find a way to address their receiving corps this offseason, which will certainly prove difficult given their lack of cap room.
Still, in spite of their shaky financial situation, the Texans can absolutely clear some money in order to plug some holes, and there should be some affordable wide receivers available in free agency.
Mike Bullock of Battle Red Blog compiled a list of potential options for Houston in the coming weeks, and at the top of his list was New York Giants wide out Darius Slayton.
"Slayton might be the most intriguing option on this list," Bullock wrote. "The Texans don’t need another [Nico] Collins, but a bookend to [Tank] Dell might just keep defenses honest, opening up plenty of opportunities for Collins and tight end Dalton Schultz in the short and Intermediate range."
Here's the thing about Dell, though: he will probably miss all of 2025 due to a severe knee injury he suffered late during the 2024 campaign, which, coupled with the fact that Stefon Diggs is hitting free agency, is why the wide receiver position is such a glaring hole for Houston right now.
There exists a world in which the Texans can re-sign Diggs—who is recovering from a torn ACL himself, by the way—and add Slayton, which would give them a rather impressive trio of wide outs heading into next season.
Slayton caught 39 passes for 573 yards and a couple of touchdowns this past year and has registered over 700 yards in four of his six NFL seasons. However, he has never hit the 800-yard mark. Houston may be able to bag him on an affordable short-term contract.
