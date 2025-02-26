Texans HC DeMeco Ryans Issues Tank Dell Injury Update
It's been just over two months since Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell suffered from his brutal leg injury in Week 16 of the NFL season.
In Houston's regular season contest vs. the Kansas City Chiefs, Dell went down with a dislocated knee, torn ACL, MCL, LCL, and meniscus damage to effectively end his second-year campaign and ultimately put his status in 2025 in jeopardy.
However, Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans recently provided a positive update towards the progress of Dell's recovery, noting that the receiver has "renewed energy."
"He's doing well in the process," Ryans said. "I just start with his mindset, right? Seeing Tank around the building in the past couple of weeks just seeing a shift in his mindset –– seeing renewed energy. Seeing Tank being Tank, as everyone knows. With a smile, just excited about the recovery process. I'm excited about that part of it. That allows me to know that he's headed in the right direction."
Ryans went on to note that it's a bit too soon to draw out a timeline for the receiver's return, but
"When is he coming back? It's too soon to talk about that right now," Ryans said. "When he gets back, he gets back. Whenever the recovery process deems that he'll be back, he'll be back. I'm more concerned about the young man and him doing well, and he's in great spirits."
During the 14 games he suited up for Houston, Dell had 51 receptions for 667 yards and three touchdowns en route to still becoming the team's second-leading receiver despite the limited sample size.
It remains to be seen in what capacity Dell will be in the mix for Houston next season, if at all, but with Dell now back in the building with great spirits, the process is off to a strong start.
