A running list of the Houston Texans 2020 NFL rookie free-agent tracker. The class is expected to be small due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Texans moving to have a smaller class heading into training camp.

With no rookie mini-camp or OTAs, rookies are already behind which is leading the Texans to have their smallest rookie class in franchise history.

*Note will be updated

2020 Undrafted Free Agent List

*Unconfirmed by Team*

Offense

Offensive Guard, Cordel Iwuagwu, TCU

Tight End, Dylan Stapleton, James Madison

Running back, Scott Phillips, Ole Miss (Read More Here)

Wide Receiver, Tyler Simmons, Georgia

Defense

Edge, Jamir Jones, Notre Dame (Read More Here)

Defensive tackle, Auzoyah Alufohai, West Georgia

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here