Tracker: Texans 2020 Undrafted Free Agent List
A running list of the Houston Texans 2020 NFL rookie free-agent tracker. The class is expected to be small due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Texans moving to have a smaller class heading into training camp.
With no rookie mini-camp or OTAs, rookies are already behind which is leading the Texans to have their smallest rookie class in franchise history.
*Note will be updated
2020 Undrafted Free Agent List
*Unconfirmed by Team*
Offense
Offensive Guard, Cordel Iwuagwu, TCU
Tight End, Dylan Stapleton, James Madison
Running back, Scott Phillips, Ole Miss (Read More Here)
Wide Receiver, Tyler Simmons, Georgia
Defense
Edge, Jamir Jones, Notre Dame (Read More Here)
Defensive tackle, Auzoyah Alufohai, West Georgia
