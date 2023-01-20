Is Sean Payton 'Best Fit' For Texans Coach?

Sean Payton might be an expensive acquisition, but he also might be the best option to take the Houston Texans franchise into contention.

The Houston Texans might have been a disaster in the last two seasons, but there is no denying that there will be a lot to work with going forward for whoever ends up as the franchise's next head coach.

The only question is, who will that coach be?

That is yet to be determined.

But according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, one coach stands out above the rest as the 'best fit' for the Texans' future.

Former New Orleans Saints coach, Sean Payton.

"It’s a rebuild, but one Payton would have time to make into a champion," Fowler said. "This is a job on Payton’s radar. And, I’m guessing Houston is desperate enough for a winner that he could have major influence on personnel."

However, if the Texans do decide on Payton, it will not be a cheap undertaking.

Reports indicate that Payton wants $20 million to $25 million per year from whichever team is willing to pull the trigger.

Per Sportico, this would potentially make him the highest-paid coach in the NFL, passing coaches like Bill Belichick, Pete Carroll and Sean McVay.

Payton has accumulated a 152-89 record as a head coach and led the Saints to a win in Super Bowl XLIV over Peyton Manning and the Indianapolis Colts.

He was also named AP coach of the year in 2006 and helped the Saints win seven NFC South Titles.

