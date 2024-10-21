Texans Daily

Texans Coach Reacts After Packers Loss

DeMeco Ryans spoke about the Houston Texans' loss against the Green Bay Packers.

Oct 20, 2024; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans looks on during the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans are waking up after a tough night of sleep following the team's 24-22 loss to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Week 7.

The Texans may have been restless last night after several poor decisions they made that led to the close loss.

Texans coach DeMeco Ryans explained his thoughts following the game.

"Our keys to victory this week was executing and finish, and we didn’t execute well enough," Ryans said postgame. "All the way across the board, we didn’t execute well enough, and we didn’t finish the game. I credit the Packers. They finished it the right way. Made the plays when they needed to make it, and they finished the game the right way. For us to play how we played offensively is just not good enough for us. We have to play better. Guys have to execute better. Have to step up.”

The Texans did a good job at forcing turnovers, taking the ball away from the Packers three times. However, they didn't manage to capitalize on those turnovers, which led to the loss.

The Texans will look to learn from their mistakes and move on to their next game on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

