NFL Mock Draft: Texans and Bears Make a Deal; Both Win on Day 1

With the Chicago Bears holding the top pick in April's NFL Draft, the Houston Texans may need to pay a fee to secure the future of their franchise.

It's mock NFL Draft season, and we've already seen versions where the Houston Texans get one of the top two quarterbacks in this year's class simply because they hold the second overall pick in the first round.

If the Texans stick at pick No. 2, then they're assured to land one of the top guys.

The question would be whether or not the Chicago Bears stick at the top and presumably take a non-quarterback, or if they trade back to a team that takes Bryce Young of Alabama, CJ Stroud of Ohio State, or even Will Levis of Kentucky, for themselves.

When restarting a franchise build, it's important to get the guy you want, not just a guy you can get.

And that's why 33rd Team has Houston trading up the one spot from No. 2 to No. 1, and drafting Crimson Tide quarterback, Bryce Young.

"Chicago extracts some compensations after Lovie Smith and the Texans got their Week 18 win," says 33rd Team. "Houston gets its franchise quarterback to build around."

In this scenario, it's a good thing the Texans make that move because the Bears then trade back again giving the Indianapolis Colts the second overall pick to draft Wildcats quarterback, Will Levis.

The cost could prove to be high in this deal, as the difference between Chicago and Houston's first-round picks is a difference of 400 points according to most NFL Draft trade charts.

With quarterback on the line and many other suitors, this deal could cost the Texans their second-round pick, which values in at just under 600 points, while perhaps getting some mid-round compensation back from the Bears to soften the blow a bit.

Still, to get the quarterback you believe will lead your franchise for the next decade-plus would be worth it.

Meanwhile, Chicago would then turn into the stars of the day, as trading back from No. 2 with the Colts would net them another 800-point profit, easily netting them another second-round pick along with other compensation.

Yet still, the Bears would be picking at No. 4, and possibly adding two or more Day 2 picks while losing very little in their own prospect target pool.

The good news for Houston is, by keeping its second first-round pick in that trade, they get to select TCU receiver, Jordan Addison.

"The Texans add the most polished receiver in this class to pair with Young," writes 33rd Team. "Even in a deep receiver class, Houston is unlikely to land a player like Addison later in this draft."

It'll cost a little bit, but worth it to secure Young, and pair him with Addison later on.

If this scenario unfolded on Day 1 of the NFL Draft, we could all feel good heading into Day 2.

