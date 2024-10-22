Texans Daily

Texans Coach Believes Offense Can Bounce Back

DeMeco Ryans has faith in the Houston Texans offense.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 6, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans are coming off their worst offensive performance of the season in their 24-22 loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 7 at Lambeau Field.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud threw for just 86 yards, a sign that the offense isn't at full strength.

However, coach DeMeco Ryans believes that the Texans can get back to form.

“The guys have done it multiple games. We’ve had a lot of great games where we have protected very well. And we’ve done a great job of protecting and allowing [QB] C.J. [Stroud] to throw for over 300 yards in games. So, it’s not something we can’t get done. It’s just a matter of us executing and finishing and being on the details every single time we go out. It’ll always be about us and us executing. We didn’t execute well. They made some plays on us and unfortunate there, we gave up some plays that kind of knocked us out of field goal range to take points off the board," Ryans said.

The Texans offense will work out their kinks in practice this week as they prepare to face off against the Indianapolis Colts at home in Week 8.

Published
Jeremy Brener
