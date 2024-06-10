Titans WR Gives Major Advice to Will Levis
Heading into the 2024 NFL season, all eyes are going to be on Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis. After showing flashes of star potential in his rookie year, a big jump is expected this season.
Levis saw himself drop aggressively during the 2023 NFL Draft. That left a chip on his shoulder to prove all of the teams that passed on him wrong. He was able to start doing that in 2023.
During the offseason, the Titans prioritized adding weapons and a better system for their young quarterback. Brian Callahan was hired to be the team's new head coach, replacing the more defensive-minded Mike Vrabel. Tennessee also made big roster moves.
The Titans opted to sign two wide receivers in free agency. Both Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd add a lot of firepower to the new-look offense. Tony Pollard was also signed in free agency to give the offense a more dangerous ground game.
Now, Levis has a legitimate supporting cast and has the talent around him for a big 2024 campaign.
In a recent quote, newly-signed wide receiver Tyler Boyd spoke out and offered Levis some advice in a bold message. He made it clear that the young quarterback has so many weapons around him that he won't have to force the issues anymore.
“He can cut it back a little bit, relax, and just rely more on his playmakers."
During the 2023 season with the Titans, Levis showed big-time potential. He ended up completing 58.4 percent of his pass attempts for 1,808 yards, eight touchdowns, and four interceptions.
Those are the kind of numbers that Tennessee was hoping to see from their young quarterback.
He showed the ability to both create big plays with his arm and take care of the football. Many young quarterbacks come out in their rookie seasons and are turnover prone. That cannot be said about Levis.
At 24 years of age, Levis has top-notch football IQ, great leadership skills, and the talent to back those qualities up. The sky is the limit for him moving forward.
Boyd is certainly right about one thing. The Titans have all the weapons that Levis could have wanted. He was one of the biggest winners coming out of the NFL offseason.
Expect to see Levis take the leap forward that everyone is expecting from him. He has no excuses left for any struggles he endures. Tennessee feels very confident about their young quarterback and the front office has done everything in its power to put him in a position to succeed.
