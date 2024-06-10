Titans WR Gives Major Advice to Will Levis

"[Will Levis] can cut it back a little bit, relax, and just rely more on his playmakers."@Titans WR Tyler Boyd discussed QB Will Levis going into his second season and the wide receiver room in Tennessee.



📻 https://t.co/u2cRkasH7n#Titans | #TitanUp | @boutdat_23 pic.twitter.com/iBqNPnOPoY