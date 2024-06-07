Titans QB Will Levis Dominates OTAs
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis has a lot to prove in his second NFL season.
With a new coach to learn from in Brian Callahan, Levis has a lot of adjustments to make if he wants to keep his job as Titans starting quarterback.
If he performs the way he did on Thursday in OTA's, he'll be closer to that goal.
"Offensively, we bounced back from a not great day yesterday in 7-on-7 in the red zone – the defense kind of kicked our teeth in," Callahan said after Thursday's practice. "Today they came out with good energy, it was much better."
The Titans quarterback impressed during the OTA session, coming out strong, according to team report Jim Wyatt.
"A day after the defense dominated a red zone period, the offense – and quarterback Will Levis – came back swinging in Thursday's session," Wyatt wrote.
"Levis was 7-of-10 in his two 7-on-7 periods, including 4-of-5 in the final session, after going 3-of-8 in Wednesday's session. In the three minicamp sessions combined, Levis went 16-of-28."
Levis only threw eight touchdowns in nine starts last year with the Titans, and only half of those came in the red zone. It's an area that Levis has to improve in, especially considering he doesn't have a massive security blanket in Derrick Henry able to pound the ball across the goal line.
Levis continuing to make strides gives the Titans some confidence as he navigates the new playbook, but he'll have to keep making progress if he wants to start the season on the right foot in what should be an important year for his development.
