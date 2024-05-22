NFL Hints at Super Bowling Coming for Titans
The Tennessee Titans are expected to have a new stadium in the coming years, and a Super Bowl could soon follow once it's ready to go.
The Titans' new stadium is expected to be completed by 2027, and that will allow the Titans and the city of Nashville to apply to host football's biggest event.
"I think the stadium is going to be amazing," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said via the team's website. "We know the passion of the fans here – we experienced the draft here. I think a Super Bowl here would be very successful. But we'll get to that once we get a little further down the line with the stadium."
Nashville hosted the NFL Draft in 2019, and the event was seen as a potential preview for what the city could bring if the Super Bowl came along. The Titans' Nissan Stadium isn't up to the league's standards to host a Super Bowl at this moment, but with the new stadium coming, the opportunity presents itself.
The Super Bowls are already scheduled until 2027, but there's a chance the Titans and the city of Nashville could host by the end of the decade.
"Traditionally, the league doesn't award a new stadium (a Super Bowl) until it has had two full seasons of operation," Titans president Burke Nihill said, "which means the earliest they would consider us, if they start with that same line of thinking, would be 2029."
The NFL has only had two Super Bowl champions win the Lombardi Trophy in their own stadium, and the Titans will soon have a chance to join that list.
