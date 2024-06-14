Titans' Salary Cap Situation Looks Amazing
Tennessee Titans general manager Ran Carthon put in work during the NFL offseason. He went all-out to try to bring in as much talent as possible to help the team compete for a spot in the playoffs in 2024.
While no one is giving the Titans much of a chance to make that goal become a reality, the talent is in place for the team to be very competitive.
Among the players that were brought in this offseason were Tony Pollard, L'Jarius Sneed, Calvin Ridley, and Tyler Boyd. To say that Tennesse was a big winner from the offseason would be an understatment.
Despite the team making so many sizable moves, the Titans are still in very good position when it comes to salary cap space.
According to Over the Cap, Tennessee still has $24.4 million in cap space. That gives them plenty of room to get aggressive if they want to make another move to improve the roster even more.
One move that the Titans should consider making is signing former Denver Broncos All-Pro safety Justin Simmons. He is still available in free agency and would be a massive upgrade for the Tennessee secondary.
If the Titans are serious about contending this season, adding Simmons would be a big step in that direction.
Recently, head coach Bill Callahan was very open about his interest in continuing to add talent to the roster.
“There’s opportunities to add all the way through. There’s time now we can still add and player movement at the end of training camp…We’re actively looking.”
All of that being said, it's possible that Tennessee still has another move or two up its sleeve. The Titans certainly have the money for it and there are quite a few good players available to be signed.
