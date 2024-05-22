Titans Announce Times And Dates For Preseason Games
NASHVILLE— The Tennessee Titans released the dates and times of the three 2024 preseason games on Wednesday via press release.
These games, which serve as preparation for the season, will see the Titans hosting the San Francisco 49ers on August 10 at 6 p.m. and the Seattle Seahawks on August 17 at 6 p.m. They will then embark on a journey to New Orleans to face off against the Saints on August 25 at 1 p.m. All three games, with first-year coach Brian Callahan at the helm, will be broadcast in Nashville on WKRN News Channel 2.
The 2024 season will start with the Titans playing at Soldier Field against the Chicago Bears led by rookie quarterback Caleb Williams on September 8. Their first home game is on Sunday, September 15, against Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets.
Here's a look at the Titans 2024 schedule.
Preseason
DAY DATE OPPONENT KICKOFF TV
Saturday 8/10 SAN FRANCISCO 6:00 p.m. WKRN
Saturday 8/17 SEATTLE 6:00 p.m. WKRN
Sunday 8/25 at New Orleans 1:00 p.m. WKRN
Regular Season
DAY DATE OPPONENT KICKOFF+ TV
Week 1: Sunday 9/8 at Chicago Noon FOX
Week 2:Sunday 9/15 N.Y. JETS Noon CBS
Week 3: Sunday 9/22 GREEN BAY Noon FOX
Week 4: Monday 9/30 at Miami 6:30 p.m. ESPN
Week 5: Sunday 10/6 BYE
Week 6: Sunday 10/13 INDIANAPOLIS Noon* CBS
Week 7: Sunday 10/20 at Buffalo Noon* CBS
Week 8: Sunday 10/27 at Detroit Noon* FOX
Week 9: Sunday 11/3 NEW ENGLAND Noon* FOX
Week 10: Sunday 11/10 at L.A. Chargers 3:05 p.m.* FOX
Week 11: Sunday 11/17 MINNESOTA Noon* CBS
Wek 12: Sunday 11/24 at Houston Noon* CBS
Week 13: Sunday 12/1 at Washington Noon* CBS
Week 14: Sunday 12/8 JACKSONVILLE Noon* CBS
Week 15: Sunday 12/15 CINCINNATI Noon* FOX
Week 16: Sunday 12/22 at Indianapolis Noon* CBS
Week 17: Sunday 12/29 at Jacksonville Noon* CBS
Week 18:Sat/Sun 1/4 or 5 HOUSTON TBD TBD
