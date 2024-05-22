All Titans

Titans Announce Times And Dates For Preseason Games

Here are the dates and times for the Tennessee Titans preseason games.

Nubyjas Wilborn

The community visits the Nissan Stadium for the groundbreaking event in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024.
The community visits the Nissan Stadium for the groundbreaking event in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. / Stephanie Amador / The Tennessean / USA
NASHVILLE— The Tennessee Titans released the dates and times of the three 2024 preseason games on Wednesday via press release.

These games, which serve as preparation for the season, will see the Titans hosting the San Francisco 49ers on August 10 at 6 p.m. and the Seattle Seahawks on August 17 at 6 p.m. They will then embark on a journey to New Orleans to face off against the Saints on August 25 at 1 p.m. All three games, with first-year coach Brian Callahan at the helm, will be broadcast in Nashville on WKRN News Channel 2.

The 2024 season will start with the Titans playing at Soldier Field against the Chicago Bears led by rookie quarterback Caleb Williams on September 8. Their first home game is on Sunday, September 15, against Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets.

Here's a look at the Titans 2024 schedule.

Preseason

DAY DATE OPPONENT KICKOFF TV

Saturday 8/10 SAN FRANCISCO 6:00 p.m. WKRN

Saturday 8/17 SEATTLE 6:00 p.m. WKRN

Sunday 8/25 at New Orleans 1:00 p.m. WKRN

Regular Season

DAY DATE OPPONENT KICKOFF+ TV

Week 1: Sunday 9/8 at Chicago Noon FOX

Week 2:Sunday 9/15 N.Y. JETS Noon CBS

Week 3: Sunday 9/22 GREEN BAY Noon FOX

Week 4: Monday 9/30 at Miami 6:30 p.m. ESPN

Week 5: Sunday 10/6 BYE

Week 6: Sunday 10/13 INDIANAPOLIS Noon* CBS

Week 7: Sunday 10/20 at Buffalo Noon* CBS

Week 8: Sunday 10/27 at Detroit Noon* FOX

Week 9: Sunday 11/3 NEW ENGLAND Noon* FOX

Week 10: Sunday 11/10 at L.A. Chargers 3:05 p.m.* FOX

Week 11: Sunday 11/17 MINNESOTA Noon* CBS

Wek 12: Sunday 11/24 at Houston Noon* CBS

Week 13: Sunday 12/1 at Washington Noon* CBS

Week 14: Sunday 12/8 JACKSONVILLE Noon* CBS

Week 15: Sunday 12/15 CINCINNATI Noon* FOX

Week 16: Sunday 12/22 at Indianapolis Noon* CBS

Week 17: Sunday 12/29 at Jacksonville Noon* CBS

Week 18:Sat/Sun 1/4 or 5 HOUSTON TBD TBD

