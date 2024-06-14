Shocking UDFA Turning Heads at Titans Camp
The Tennessee Titans have been working hard all offseason under new head coach Brian Callahan. While there are a lot of roster spots already taken, there are always some that are available for players to earn.
Everyone loves a good undrafted free agent success story and there might be one brewing for the Titans.
Undrafted free agent cornerback Gabe Jeudy-Lally has been turning heads during offseason camp. He has made a very strong first impression and might very well have a shot at sneaking onto the roster if he can keep it up during training camp and preseason action.
Jim Wyatt of Titans.com revealed his observation of the young cornerback in a recent article.
“Cornerback Gabe Jeudy-Lally, who played at both Vanderbilt and Tennessee, continues to get himself noticed. He was sticky in coverage again on Wednesday.”
While getting noticed by a team beat writer is a good sign, Wyatt isn't the only one who has taken notice of the rookie.
Fellow defensive back Chidobe Awuzie spoke out about Jeudy-Lally as well.
“He’s really smart, really keen to the game. He’s a student of the game, he’s always asking questions. I see him after practice everyday trying to get better. Seeing that as a rookie, he’s doing everything correctly. He’s giving himself the best opportunity to be great this year and to really have an impact on this team… He’s definitely taken advantage of his opportunities.”
Following the team's final practice of OTAs, Jeudy-Lally spoke out himself about the experience he has had with the team so far.
“It’s definitely been a ride. Being a little kid you just wish to be in this situation, so I’m just thankful for the opportunity and trying to make the most of every single chance that I get out here. We’re not going to be perfect every day, but if we just take the right steps, we have the best opportunity to be the best team and the best player we want to be.”
It will be interesting to see whether or not Jeudy-Lally can end up making the roster. Tennesse has a lot of talent at cornerback, but there might be a place for the young defensive back.
When training camp and preseason action get started, it will be interesting to see if he can keep up his impressive work from OTAs.
