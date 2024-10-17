Titans HC Challenges QB Will Levis
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis has not had the start to the season he wishes to have had.
Through five games, Levis has racked up just one win (where he spent most of the time on the sidelines) and has more interceptions than touchdowns.
Levis' confidence is at an all-time low after failing to throw for 100 yards in the team's Week 6 loss against the Indianapolis Colts at home. However, Titans head coach Brian Callahan knows that it isn't about what you have done but how you respond.
"That's part of playing quarterback in the NFL," Callahan said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "Even when things are good, they are usually not always good for long. … You deal with ups and downs, and you can't allow your confidence to get shaken. You have to be resilient. You are going to face criticism as a quarterback in the NFL, you are going to have bad games, and you are going to have things that don't go your way. And, how you handle those things largely defines how you are able to bounce back from them."
Callahan has a point. Levis has the ability to erase most of his misfortunes so far this season if he can find a way to play well against the Buffalo Bills this week. While there is reason for his confidence to be low, he has to build it back up with himself. The coaches can only do so much to help him, but Levis has to be the one to spark it back up.
If Levis can find a way to get things back on the track, the Titans will find their way back in the win column, which just might be able to help them salvage something this season.
