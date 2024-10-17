Titans QB Will Levis Speaks Out Amid Struggles
The Tennessee Titans have received a very disappointing first five games of the season from second-year quarterback Will Levis.
After an offseason full of high expectations for the young signal caller, Levis has not been able to live up to the hype. He has struggled with turnovers so far and has not put up big numbers in addition to the turnovers.
Through his first five games of the season, although he missed a lot of time in the fourth game of the year, Levis has completed 66.4 percent of his pass attempts for 699 yards, five touchdowns, and seven interceptions. Obviously, those numbers aren't going to get the job done.
Despite his struggles, Levis is doing his best to keep his confidence up.
In a recent quote shared by the Titans' official website, Levis spoke out about remaining confident and making sure that he stays true to himself.
"(My confidence is) high," Levis said. "I was disappointed how I let myself dip for that brief period of time. But I feel like I am back, and I am not going to let myself lose that again. I think the second you lose that edge it is hard to come back from. You just have to maintain that to be able to go out there and have that confidence and mindset to do what you are capable of."
Levis continued on, talking about not letting the box score numbers get to him and focusing on playing his best.
"So, that's what I am making sure I remind myself of every day, regardless of what my box score or stat line looks like. I know who I am, and at the end of day, numbers, or whatever anyone has to say, doesn't define me," Levis said.
It's very easy for a young quarterback to get lost in the negative criticism. Levis is 100 percent right that he can't let any criticism define him or get to him. A couple of strong games would quiet the outside noise.
That being said, things won't get easier for Levis in Week 7. Tennessee is set to face off against the Super Bowl contending Buffalo Bills. If he can have a big game against a team like the Bills, he'll set himself up with major momentum moving forward.
All of the frustration surrounding him is normal, but he's still just a second-year quarterback. Many second-year quarterbacks go through the famous "sohpomore slump."
Hopefully, Levis is able to live by his own words and keep his confidence high. If he wants to turn things around, he'll need to have a lot of confidence and faith in himself.
