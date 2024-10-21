Titans Coach Gives Will Levis Update
The Tennessee Titans played without starting quarterback Will Levis in Week 7 as the second-year pro was dealing with the ramifications of a shoulder injury he suffered back in Week 4.
Levis started the week practicing in limited fashion, but he was ultimately ruled questionable, then out, by the Titans closer to kickoff.
The Titans started Mason Rudolph in his place, but he was unable to provide much of a spark, which resulted in a 34-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Coach Brian Callahan updated the media on Levis' injury and didn't rule out a potential return this week against the Detroit Lions.
"The minute he is back healthy, the intent is for him to continue to play," Callahan said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "Hopefully that is sooner rather than later, because I'd like to continue to have him playing football. But I'm not going to let him go out there if he's not where he needs to be to go perform. Maybe this week, maybe next week, but sooner or later he'll be back playing."
The Titans will continue to monitor Levis and his shoulder in the coming days leading up to their next game against the Lions.
"It just needs rest, and hopefully not throwing for a handful of days here is helpful, and we'll see what it's like Wednesday. If he needs another week of rest, he needs another week of rest. But the intent is to get him back healthy and get back rolling with him," Callahan said.
It's important for the Titans to get Levis back soon, but it's also necessary for him to get fully healthy before rushing him back. The Titans are 1-5 and could be on the verge of a lost season if they rush Levis back. The key for the team now should be to truly evaluate Levis when he's 100 percent healthy, otherwise they may be making an ill-advised decision when picking close to the top of next year's draft.
