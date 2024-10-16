Titans Coach Defends QB Will Levis
The Tennessee Titans are 1-4 to start the season and second-year quarterback Will Levis hasn't played up to the standards he has set for himself.
Levis struggled in the Titans' Week 6 loss against the Indianapolis Colts, completing 59.3 percent of his passes for 95 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
Even though he struggled, first-year head coach Brian Callahan is still defending his quarterback.
"He needs a little bit of success, too, he needs to get his confidence going," Callahan said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "I think we have a guy who has the potential to be a really good quarterback, and thus far, we haven't met the potential. We have to keep working at it."
What Callahan says can be true, but it's up to the Titans to generate that success and confidence. They cannot rely on anyone but themselves in order to build that.
It should also be stated that the one time the Titans played well was when Levis was sidelined with a shoulder injury in the last three quarters of their lone win of the season against the Miami Dolphins in Week 4.
As the sample size grows, the Titans are learning more about their quarterback, and it could eventually get to a point to where he's just not that good.
The Titans have invested a lot in making this Levis experiment work with new, shiny wide receivers, and even with one of the worst offensive lines in the league, he has still underperformed.
It will be interesting to see how long Callahan will sing this tune, because 1-4 is one thing, but if the hole gets a little deeper, the Titans may need to look at themselves in the mirror and start pointing their fingers towards Levis.
