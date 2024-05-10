Titans Bring In Former First-Round OLB
The Tennessee Titans are giving former first-round pick Shane Ray a shot at rookie minicamp, letting the outside linebacker test an NFL comeback. Ray was participating in the opening day of camp, according to ESPN's Turron Davenport.
Ray hasn't played in an NFL game since 2018 with the Denver Broncos. The former Missouri star was the 23rd overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft and played 49 games, including 15 starts in his first four seasons but dealt with a number of injuries since then, keeping him off the field.
The 30-year-old spent some of last season on the Buffalo Bills practice squad and the two seasons before that, played in the CFL for the Toronto Argonauts.
The Titans need depth on the outside behind Arden Key and Harold Landry, and could view Ray as an option if he makes the 90-man roster. He'll have three days of practice at rookie minicamp to prove he's worthy of a 90-man spot, bringing him to OTAs, minicamp and eventually training camp as tryouts for the 53-man roster.
