Titans WR Stealing Show at OTAs
NASHVILLE—Optimism is a crucial theme for the Tennessee Titans under first-year coach Brian Callahan. The team's optimism stems from its belief in Callahan's strategic approach to scoring and his ability to lead the team to success.
Titans general manager Ran Carthon spent the offseason rebuilding a roster that had experienced consecutive losing seasons, a clear indication of the team's determination to turn things around under Callahan's leadership.
Carthon's strategic move to acquire former Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley has sent shockwaves across the NFL. This bold action is a resounding declaration of the Titans' unwavering commitment to building a formidable team around their second-year quarterback, Will Levis, igniting a sense of anticipation among fans and enthusiasts.
Ridley has been hard at work on the practice field at the Titans facility.
The team is currently going through its off-season training program. During a recent Organized Team Activity session, Ridley showcased his skills with some impressive catches, demonstrating his agility and precision. These standout plays caught the media's attention, and Titans insider Jim Wyatt, who was asked which Titan had been the most impressive during the OTAs, specifically mentioned Ridley's exceptional performance.
"I've done OTA observations off the two open practices and I've led with him both times," Wyatt wrote. A lot of guys have looked good, but Calvin has looked explosive off the line of scrimmage, and he's a smooth route runner. I'm seeing him up close and in person for the first time after watching from press boxes and on TV previously. He's going to be fun to watch this fall."
A 6-foot-1, 190-pound receiver, Ridley totaled 76 receptions for 1,016 yards and eight touchdowns for the Jaguars in 2023, playing in 17 games. Callahan is excited to see how Ridley plays this season.
"Everything that we thought he would be. You know, it's always exciting when you sign a guy in free agency and you hope, but you don't always know," Callahan said. You go by what you hear and what you see. It's always good when the guy gets in the building and you see he's everything that you would expect him to be. He's a great pro."
Ridley has 324 career receptions, 4,358 yards, and 36 touchdowns in 66 games, including 52 starts.
"He's a phenomenal person to be around. He's incredibly talented. You see his speed and his burst when you watch him on the field. I think he's really going to help us," Callahan said after Wednesday's practice. "He's a pro's pro. He prepares, he works hard, he loves playing football, and those are the things you hope for when you sign free agents. He's lived up to every one of those things for us so far. And again, a lot of work to go. But I've been really, really happy with him."
Make sure you bookmark All Titans for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!