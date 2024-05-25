Titans May Have Found Stud in Free Agency
NASHVILLE — NASHVILLE—With the 2024 NFL season on the horizon, a recent Bleacher Report article has sparked anticipation by analyzing each National Football League team, including the Tennessee Titans, to pinpoint an under-the-radar player that fans should watch.
Titans general manager Ran Carthon, first-year coach Brian Callahan, and second-year quarterback should be intrigued by the player BR writer Matt Holder has chosen, as he could be a significant factor in the upcoming season.
Former Denver Broncos center Lloyd Cushenberry, labeled by Bleacher Report as the Titans' 'best-kept secret,' can potentially elevate the team's offensive performance.
"While the Titans lost Aaron Brewer in free agency this spring, the front office managed to replace him with Cushenberry, Holder wrote. "That might be viewed as more of a lateral move, but the former Denver Broncos player is coming off a campaign in which he only surrendered 14 pressures in pass protection and earned a 72.4 run-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus."
In 2023, Cushenberry played every offensive snap for the Broncos and allowed only one sack. Pro Football Focus, the sports analytics company that grades player performance, ranked Cushenberry as the fifth-best center last season.
Cushenberry has joined the Titans after playing four seasons (2020-23) with the Denver Broncos. He has started and played 57 career games since entering the NFL. As a rookie, he was the first Denver center to start all 16 games. In the last year, he played in all 17 games and was on the field for 99.7 percent of the offensive snaps. Denver selected Cushenberry with a third-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Cushenberry had several options, but he chose the Titans because he wanted to work with offensive line coach Bill Callahan.
"His resume speaks for itself," Cushenberry said at his introductory press conference. "He's coached a lot of great guys, and I've heard a lot of great things about him. I think it's a good opportunity for me to continue to grow my game and take the next step as a player. "It's a different level of offensive line play that he kind of unlocks. It's a lot that goes in to his game planning.
