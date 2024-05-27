Titans Rookie Selected in 'Ultimate' Re-Draft
The NFL has ushered in a lot of talent in the last five years, including a recent Tennessee Titans selection.
Bleacher Report created a five-year mock draft, allowing teams to select any player to join the league since 2020. With the No. 38 overall pick, the Philadelphia Eagles selected Titans rookie JC Latham.
"B/R scout Brandon Thorn said Latham has a "striking blend of size, play strength, power and competitive toughness to overwhelm defenders in the run and pass game." Put him in Stoutland University behind Johnson for the next year or two, and the Eagles would have their tackle spots squared away for the next half-decade or more," Bleacher Report writes.
No matter where he would have gone, Latham would have had an opportunity to become a franchise tackle. After being chosen by the Titans, an opportunity arose for even more stardom with the team wanting to move him to left tackle.
Left tackles often are considered more important than their right-side counterparts because they protect a quarterback's blindside. Even though Latham played on the right in college at Alabama, the Titans see him as their left tackle of the future. If he performs well on his rookie deal, he'll have an opportunity to be one of the highest-paid offensive linemen in the NFL on his second contract.
That's a high ceiling for Latham, but Bleacher Report sees him as one of the best 40 young players in the league. As the only Titan on the list, that makes him extremely valuable for Tennessee's future.
