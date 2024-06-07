Titans' JC Latham Gives Update On T'Vondre Sweat
NASHVILLE — Tennessee Titans' 2024 NFL Draft second-round pick T'Vondre Sweat's absence from practice is hard to miss, given his 6'6, 356-pound frame.
Sweat, the Tennessee Titans' 2024 NFL Draft second-round pick, has been absent from team practices since the rookie minicamp. His absence from the OTA sessions over the past two weeks, when reporters had access to practice, has sparked significant intrigue and raised numerous questions about the situation.
Amidst the concerns voiced by fans and media personalities on social media and radio shows, it's crucial to remember that these athletes, including T'Vondre Sweat, are human beings with a strong desire to compete. This was subtly underscored by Titans rookie offensive lineman JC Latham when a reporter inquired about his communication with Sweat.
"I called him last night," Latham said after Thursday's practice. "There's obviously a level of frustration. We're all competitors. We all want to showcase who we are and what we can do. We talked about being patient, doing what you have to, and letting it heal naturally. You don't want to force yourself to come back and end up injuring it more. We talk all the time. We're always there for each other. I think he'll be fine."
First-year coach Brian Callahan did not specify Sweat's injury, but he did provide a timetable for the 2024 second-round pick's return to practice.
"He'll be ready and available for the start of training camp for sure," Callahan confidently told reporters after Tuesday's practice. "He should be out here maybe next week, but it's still a short-term thing."
Callahan also said Sweat is taking advantage of mental reps with the team as he continues to rehab the undisclosed injury.
"It's never ideal. You don't want to miss anytime if you can help it," Callahan said. "There's an adjustment period that guys go through that you want them to be out and present as much as possible but there's not much you can do about it. As long guys are still on top of mental side the physical work comes along there's plenty of time for that. "
