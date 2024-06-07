Titans' JC Latham Loving His Rookie Duties
NASHVILLE — Tennessee Titans offensive lineman JC Latham has been a standout player since his time at IMG Academy and throughout his college career at the University of Alabama.
Latham joins the Titans as a highly anticipated first-round draft pick who capitalized on the recent Name, Image, and Likeness opportunities in college sports. He used his popularity and influence to secure endorsement deals and build his personal brand as the "trench king" while maintaining his focus on his football career.
It could be tempting for him to become complacent, but that's not how Latham achieved his success, and he realizes it won't propel him to where he ultimately wants to be as a player in the National Football League.
Latham demonstrated his willingness to serve by carrying the helmets of the veteran offensive linemen, signing autographs for fans, and speaking to assembled reporters.
"To be a leader you have to be able to serve the people you're around," Latham said. "We're rookies and we have our rookie duties. I love these guys. All the vets look after us and make sure we're on top of our stuff. They hold us accountable. They're doing what they should do. I love them for that. So when it comes down to holding my own, being a rookie, and doing what a rookie does, I don't mind looking after the guys and letting them know I'm willing to carry their helmets and shoulder pads."
Rookie responsibilities are part of the job, but Latham is ultimately here to make the switch from playing right tackle in college to left tackle. In this role, he'll protect second-year quarterback Will Levis' blind side.
First-year Titans coach Brian Callahan appreciates Latham being a quick study since he got drafted.
"Everything I've seen so far has been really pretty dang good for a guy making that transition for the first time playing left side in a while," Callahan said. "Again, a lot more will be revealed as we get going, but everything would indicate so far that he's up to the task. There's not anything that would have been alarming at this point that he couldn't make the transition. And so, so far everything's been about what you would hope it would be."
Latham, who stands 6 feet 6 inches and weighs 342 pounds, was a second-team All-American for Alabama. He has played 41 games the Tide over the past three seasons, with 27 starts. According to Pro Football Focus, Latham allowed only two sacks in college.
Latham knows those numbers won't matter in the NFL.
"As an individual, you love to prove yourself," Latham said. "Some people would expect guys in my position to be entitled, and I want to work against that narrative in every way... I want to show every day that I'm here to serve my guys no matter where I am or who I am."
Make sure you bookmark All Titans for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!