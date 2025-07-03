Titans CB Could Transform Defense
The Tennessee Titans are entering the 2025 season with a chip on their shoulder.
While some defensive metrics yielded positive results, teams can always do better when they finish with a 3-14 record and the No. 1 overall pick.
Therefore, the defense is going to do everything in its power to try and improve for the upcoming season. One of the ways they can do that is keeping cornerback L'Jarius Sneed healthy. Nick Suss of the Tennessean believes Sneed's health is of paramount importance to the Titans defense.
"Getting Sneed healthy and ready to play is a huge difference-maker for the Titans defense," Suss wrote.
"Beyond Sneed, the Titans don't boast much veteran talent across the cornerback room. Nickel corner Roger McCreary is heading into the final year of his rookie contract, and the rest of the Titans' would-be contributors at cornerback are in Year 3 or younger. This includes returning contributors like Jarvis Brownlee Jr., and Darrell Baker Jr., as well as rookies like Marcus Harris."
There is a lot of uncertainty at the cornerback position for the Titans, but Sneed is supposed to be a calming force for the group.
In 2022, Sneed recorded 108 tackles and three interceptions all while helping the Kansas City Chiefs win a Super Bowl. He responded the following year by logging 78 tackles and two interceptions, helping the Chiefs to another championship.
Back-to-back years of being a top-tier cornerback prompted Sneed to ask for a massive raise, one that the Chiefs wouldn't give, so they traded him to the Titans.
Sneed signed a four-year, $76.4 million deal in March 2024, but he didn't play up to those standards in his first season with the Titans.
Soon, Sneed will have to play like the Kansas City version of himself, otherwise the Titans may have to move on from him.
