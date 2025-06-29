Former Titans WR Wants to Join Steelers
Former Tennessee Titans wide receiver Tyler Boyd is making it clear that he wants to return home as he continues his NFL journey.
A Pittsburgh area native, Boyd played last season with the Titans after eight years with the Cincinnati Bengals. Now a free agent, he's making it clear he wants to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
"Absolutely," Boyd told Pittsburgh Sports Now during youth camp on Saturday. "You know, all my family is here. I'd be able to have the majority of them be able to support me."
Prior to being drafted by the Steelers' AFC North rival in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft, Boyd starred for the Pitt Panthers in college and is still considered one of the better athletes to come from the area in recent memory.
He already has a relationship with Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, something that could help speed up the signing process if Pittsburgh does end up showing interest in Boyd.
"I'm real cool with [Mike] Tomlin," Boyd said. "He's always been a good person. ... When I was at Pitt, we had a good relationship. After practice, I'd walk over there, talk to [Antonio Brown] and those guys, talk to Tomlin, and he'd just pick at different things, where I could get better and get some guidance. I think we had a great friendship."
However, Boyd is keeping his options open as he navigates through free agency.
"If it happens, it happens. If not, it is what it is," Boyd said.
Boyd signed a one-year $2.4 million contract with the Titans last offseason. He finished the year with eight starts in 16 games while posting 39 catches for 390 yards.
In his career, Boyd has tallied 552 receptions for 6,390 yards and 31 touchdowns across 85 starts and 136 appearances in the regular season.
