Titans Still Have Burning Question After Busy Offseason
The Tennessee Titans have taken on this offseason with a full head of steam, making a few notable improvements to all three phases of their roster, and seem to be on the verge of putting together a bit better results than what was seen from this group during the 2024 campaign.
However, as the dust has settled from the Titans' offseason moves and roster turnover, The Athletic's Joe Rexrode pointed out one major question Tennessee has left to answer that's seemingly gone a bit under the radar before next season gets rolling: Will L’Jarius Sneed be a factor in 2025?
"First-year GM Mike Borgonzi was part of the Kansas City front office that unloaded Sneed to the Titans in 2024, a clear win over former Titans GM Ran Carthon, with a third-round pick coming back to the Chiefs," Rexrode wrote.
"Now, Sneed is Borgonzi’s problem, amplified by a civil suit and potential criminal indictment stemming from an alleged shooting incident in late 2024. Throw in a quad injury that limited Sneed to five games in 2024, on top of knee issues that have essentially eliminated him from practice participation, and you have a highly paid and hugely important defensive piece who could end up a non-factor."
It's a tough situation for the Titans to be sandwiched into, and one that's a bit out of the team's control when the factors stem from both legal and health issues for Sneed that have kept him out of the mix on Tennessee's defense since being acquired during the 2024 offseason.
Undoubtedly, Sneed's impact on this defensive unit is a massive one when he's on the field as proven during his time with the Kansas City Chiefs, but he hasn't quite had the chance to show that off in Tennessee.
He's only suited up in five total games since signing and landing in Nashville, has some big questions as to how his fit could look in this secondary next season turning 29 next year, hasn't been on the field for a regular season game in nearly a year, and quite frankly, doesn't have a clear timetable to return.
It seems like more-so a wait-and-see situation for Sneed than anything, but if and when the Titans can get him back on the field, it'll be a big step in the right direction for this group's success on both ends of the field.
