Analyst Has High Hopes For Titans Rookie RB
The Tennessee Titans closed out their rookie class by selecting Michigan running back Kalel Mullings in the sixth round.
Mullings isn't the headliner in the class, but there's a chance he could have an impact as the third running back on the depth chart.
A to Z sports reporter Easton Freeze likes what Mullings brings to the table.
"The Titans set out this spring to find a third back in free agency or the draft to be a change of pace to the Pollard/Spears duo. They think they found that in Mullings, who I agree fits the bill," Freeze wrote.
"I think Mullings has a pretty hard ceiling stylistically. But that specific style of running is exactly what the Titans have been looking for, so simply being a useful role player is exactly what they need him to become. If he proves to be a traditional between-the-tackles runner, with limited burst and agility, who is effective on dirty work downs, and is useful on special teams; then that’s a win for the Titans in my book here."
Freeze compares Mullings to former Michigan and Titans alum Hassan Haskins, who was with Tennessee from 2022-23. He was part of the final roster cuts in training camp last season.
Mullings and Haskins were teammates at Michigan in 2020 and 2021, but he played mostly on special teams during his time in Ann Arbor early in his collegiate career.
That special teams experience should come in handy for the Titans as he goes through his rookie season. He's fighting for that third running back spot next to Ty Davis-Price, who was signed this offseason, and Julius Chestnut, who held that role in the backfield last season.
If Mullings' potential can be flashed during training camp, he'll have a good shot of making the 53-man roster.
