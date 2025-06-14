Titans Players Taunt Cam Ward at Practice
Players and coaches on the Tennessee Titans have made it clear this offseason how excited they are to have rookie quarterback Cam Ward in the fold after the team selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
However, Ward still isn't safe from some light-hearted, rookie treatment as he approaches his first season in the NFL.
According to team reporter Jim Wyatt, the Titans defense celebrated cornerback Davion Ross' interception of Ward during 7-on-7s by using the rookie's famous "Zombieland" celebration that became viral last season while he was with the Miami Hurricanes.
"Ward has had fun trash-talking, but the defenders have been giving it right back to him," Wyatt wrote. "After Ward was picked off by Ross, a big group of defenders, including edge Arden Key, taunted the QB with the Zombieland celebration that Ward made famous at the University of Miami."
As a No. 1 pick, Ward will have a spotlight on him for his entire career but especially as a rookie next season. This certainly won't be the first time opposing defenders will hit him with his own celebration. For any interception or mistake Ward makes as a rookie, expect the defense to show off the "Zombieland" celebration for the cameras.
Ward's celebration made its way to the NFL well before the Titans drafted him. Last season, former San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was just one of many players that hit the celebration in-game.
However, the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers claim to have created the celebration back in 2022, but Ward's spotlight at Miami last season caused fans to associate it with him instead.
Ward and the Titans will begin the preseason against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Aug. 9.
