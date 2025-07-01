Steelers Contact Former Titans WR
The Pittsburgh Steelers could soon be making more headlines this offseason, and a former Tennessee Titans wide receiver might be in the mix.
Per reports from 93.7 The Fan Steelers reporter Mark Kaboly, the Steelers have contacted former Titans receiver Tyler Boyd, who played with Tennessee this past season after seven years with the Cincinnati Bengals.
"The Steelers did offer him, but I don't know about the offer. They talked," Kaboly said. " ... But I did hear that at least the Steelers were talking to him. Now, I don't know if it was a formal offer ... but there has been interaction between those two."
Boyd, 31, is a Pittsburgh native and played his college ball for the Pitt Panthers. However, Kaboly reports that the two sides were unable to come to an initial agreement after first making contact.
"What I'm under the belief is that the money is not there for (Boyd) to make a decision, not only with the Steelers, but across the board," Kaboly said. "A lot of teams are trying to low ball him right now, and he doesn't want to play for minimum, whatever, two years, $3 million he thinks he's much more worth it, so that's why he's waiting out to see how this plays out right now."
Boyd has already been open about his desire to join the Steelers, but it remains to be seen if that will be a financial reality for both sides.
"Absolutely," Boyd told Pittsburgh Sports Now during a recent youth camp. "You know, all my family is here. I'd be able to have the majority of them be able to support me."
"I'm real cool with [Mike] Tomlin," Boyd said. "He's always been a good person. ... When I was at Pitt, we had a good relationship. After practice, I'd walk over there, talk to [Antonio Brown] and those guys, talk to Tomlin, and he'd just pick at different things, where I could get better and get some guidance. I think we had a great friendship."
Last offseason, Boyd signed a one-year $2.4 million contract with the Titans. He ended his only year in Nashville with eight starts in 16 games while tallying 39 catches for 390 yards.
In his career, Boyd has recored 552 catches for 6,390 yards and 31 touchdowns in 85 starts and 136 appearances during the regular season.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!