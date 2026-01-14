Titans Looking Towards Free Agency After Tough Season

The Tennessee Titans are hoping to put their 2025 campaign behind them after winning just three games for the second year in a row.

It was a tough season for the Tennessee Titans, but there is hope for the future. Sports Illustrated contributor Matt Verdarame believes the team can move quickly past this rough patch with over $100 million to work with in free agency.

"While the season was tough, the offseason could be a wonderland for Borgonzi and Titans fans," Verdarame wrote.

"Heading into the winter, Tennessee has a league-high $105.8 million in projected cap space, with its ascending quarterback on a rookie deal for the next four seasons. Additionally, Borgonzi could free up more space by releasing veteran receiver Calvin Ridley for $13.7 million.

"Going into free agency, the Titans must be aggressive in adding multiple receivers for Ward, along with finding a dynamic back to either replace or pair with Tony Pollard. Defensively, Tennessee can add at all three levels before the draft, along with a pair of top-40 picks to replenish the roster."

Tennessee Titans General Manager Mike Borgonzi fields questions from the media. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Titans Have Flexibility in Free Agency

The Titans will start their offseason off by officially replacing Brian Callahan for their head coaching position. Whoever they hire will set the tone for the types of free agents they will end up signing.

Once the Titans sign a player, it should signal some interest for other free agents to join the team. There's a lot to like about Tennessee as a free agency destination apart from the no state income tax and ability to turn things around. There's an opportunity to play with last year's number one overall pick Cam Ward, who could project to being one of the best young quarterbacks in the game.

Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons is also a big bargaining chip for defensive free agents. Simmons is one of the best defenders in the league, and being able to play alongside him is something attractive for the Titans as a free agency destination.

"In his seventh NFL campaign, Simmons notched 11 sacks and earned Pro Bowl honors for the fourth time. It’s also likely that the two-time second-team All-Pro finally cracks the first team, an honor he richly deserves after posting double-digit sacks for the first time," Verdarame wrote.

"At 28 years old and signed long-term, Simmons is the kind of player general manager Mike Borgonzi can build his defense around."

If the Titans can build around Simmons and Ward and have a solid 2026 draft class, there is a lot to like about the future in Tennessee.

