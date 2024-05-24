Titans O-Line Could Surprise People
The Tennessee Titans have gutted and re-tooled their offensive line in the last two seasons, adding left guard Peter Skoronski in last year's draft and bringing in left tackle JC Latham and center Lloyd Cushenberry III to complement him.
This was all by design, and the Titans are excited to have all three of them play alongside one another.
"You have a veteran center, which always helps to be able to get things lined up the way you need them," coach Brian Callahan said. "They will all benefit from playing with each other, I think, on both sides. Both JC and Peter, with Lloyd on that left side."
The offensive line often goes overlooked when building a roster because the position group simply lacks glitz and glamour. When people think about the Titans offseason, they will point to signing Calvin Ridley and Tony Pollard. But the Titans won't have those players shine if the offensive line can't keep Will Levis upright. However, adding Latham and Cushenberry gives the Titans a greater chance to have a stronger offense.
Cushenberry, 26, started 57 games in four years with the Denver Broncos after being taken with the No. 83 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He joins Latham, the No. 7 overall pick, and Skoronski, last year's No. 11 overall pick, to build what could be one of the most underrated offensive lines in the league.
