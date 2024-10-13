Titans Predicted to Win Again vs. Colts
The Tennessee Titans are returning to the field this weekend as they host the AFC South rival Indianapolis Colts in a big game for both teams.
The Titans and Colts have both struggled so far this season as both have obtained losing records through five weeks. Tennessee lost its first three games before winning in Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins just before the bye while Indianapolis had a chance to win its third straight game last week, but fell to the winless Jacksonville Jaguars.
CBS Sports writer Pete Prisco believes the Titans' winning ways and the Colts' skid will continue in Week 6 with Tennessee pulling out a 27-20 victory.
"The Colts are coming off a loss at Jacksonville, so they are out on the road two straight weeks. The Titans are off a bye. Big edge to the home team. The health of both quarterbacks bears watching, but no matter who plays quarterback for either team the big edge goes to the Titans defense. The Colts can't stop anybody. Titans win it," Prisco writes.
While the Colts have struggled on defense, the Titans have had equal challenges on offense, especially when it comes to taking care of the ball. The Titans found a way to get something going in the run game in Week 4 against the Dolphins, and they will look to keep that going against the Colts.
If quarterback Will Levis can find a way to turn things around and take care of the football, the Titans should have a chance to fulfill Prisco's prediction, grab their second win of the season and get back in the thick of things in the AFC Wild Card race.
Kickoff between the Titans and Colts is set for 12 noon CT.
