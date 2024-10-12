Titans Make Flurry of Roster Moves Before Colts Game
The Tennessee Titans are one sleep away from facing off against the Indianapolis Colts, and they are making some last-minute adjustments for the roster ahead of the game.
According to team reporter Jim Wyatt, the Titans are elevating defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson and defensive back Tre Avery ahead of the team's game against the Colts.
The moves have been made as a result of defensive lineman Keondre Coburn being ruled out with a knee injury and defensive back Jamal Adams being placed on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury (NFI) List.
Coburn, 24, left early during the team's Week 4 win against the Dolphins with an injury, and the team thought it could use the bye week as a chance for it to heal. However, Coburn didn't practice this week, which has made him unavailable for tomorrow's game against the Colts.
Adams, 29, suffered a hip injury sometime between the team's last game against the Miami Dolphins back in Week 4 and now. Now that he has been placed on a reserve list, Adams won't be able to come back for the Titans until Week 10 at the earliest when the team plays the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10.
The game could offer an opportunity for Anderson and Avery, especially for the latter as a spot on the 53-man roster has opened up for the foreseeable future.
Anderson made his Titans debut back in Week 4 against the Dolphins, replacing Jeffery Simmons, who was out with an elbow injury. He played in 24 defensive snaps for the team, good for 40 percent of the plays against the Titans.
Avery also made his 2024 debut for the Titans in Week 4, but he only played 17 special teams snaps and did not appear on defense. Adams hasn't played much on defense this season, so there may not be much of a role for him in Dennard Wilson's unit, but he certainly has more of a chance with the elevation than if he were still on the practice squad.
