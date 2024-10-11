Titans Lose Two Key Players Before Colts Game
The Tennessee Titans are making their finishing touches for their game plan as they prepare to face off against the AFC South rival Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium this weekend.
However, their game plan won't involve two key players on defense for Dennard Wilson's unit.
According to team reporter Jim Wyatt, the Titans won't have defensive back Jamal Adams (hip) nor defensive lineman Keondre Coburn (knee) for their game against the Colts.
Adams, 29, missed a game earlier in the season with a hip injury that he has dealt with for nearly the entirety of his Titans tenure. It started in training camp and although he has appeared in the last three games for the team, it seems to have been re-aggravated sometime between the Week 4 game against the Miami Dolphins and now.
With Adams on the shelf, the Titans will look to have more snaps at strong safety for Amani Hooker and Julius Wood. The Titans could also look to the practice squad to call up a player like Tre Avery or Kendell Brooks.
Coburn, 24, suffered a knee injury during the team's Week 4 win against the Dolphins, and the team thought it could use the bye week as a chance for it to heal. However, Coburn has yet to make an appearance at practice this week, which has made the Titans' decision for themselves in regards to his status for this weekend's game.
With Coburn out, the Titans defensive line remains very thin. However, Jeffery Simmons is expected to return from his elbow injury, which should help tremendously. T'Vondre Sweat, James Lynch and Sebastian Joseph-Day will be asked to step up as well, and the team could look to elevate Isaiah Iton, Abdullah Anderson or McTelvin Agim off the practice squad.
