Trade Proposal Sends Titans WR to Bills
When the Tennessee Titans selected wide receiver Treylon Burks with the No. 18 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, they thought they were getting a future star. Burks looked the part of a big-time playmaker at the time.
Unfortunately, to this point in his career, Burks has not developed the way the team had hoped.
So far, he has been a massive disappointment. Over the last year, he has been mentioned in quite a few trade rumors. The Titans could very well be ready to move on from the experiment.
In 26 career games with Tennessee, Burks has caught just 52 passes for 689 yards and one touchdown. Those are clearly not the kind of numbers expected from a first-round wide receiver.
Should the Titans have interest in dealing Burks for the best value they can get, there is a new trade that has been suggested that would accomplish that goal.
Ryan Heckman of Titan Sized has suggested that Tennessee could trade Burks to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round pick and a 2026 sixth-round pick.
Breaking Down the Suggested Treylon Burks Trade
Moving off of Burks for two sixth-round picks would finalize what has been a massive failure. Missing on a first-round pick is always painful.
However, that is the situation that the Titans find themselves in. They can either trade him for pennies on the dollar or open up a big role for him and give him one final opportunity to prove he can play.
DeAndre Hopkins has been suggested as a potential trade candidate as well. If Tennessee moved Hopkins, they could give Burks one last chance at consistent playing time and a big role. But, they might also lose their last chance to trade him for any kind of value.
For the Bills, this trade would be well worth the risk. Trading two late-round pick for a former first-round wide receiver makes sense. Buffalo would try to develop him and a fresh offensive system might work wonders for the young wideout.
At just 24 years old, there is still plenty of time for Burks to turn his career around. There is no debate that he hasn't fit in well with the Titans, but that doesn't mean that he's a bust just yet.
This will be a difficult decision to make for Tennessee leading up to the November 5th NFL trade deadline. Burks came to the team with tons of potential and they haven't been able utilize him or develop him in the way that he has needed.
It's possible that the Titans could choose to hang onto him, but it would not be shocking to see them trade him either. If he's made available on the trade block, the Bills would certainly be a team to keep an eye on.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!