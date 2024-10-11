Titans Urged to Make Wild QB Trade
The Tennessee Titans have gotten off to a miserable start this season, and a big reason for their struggles is due to what is going on under center.
Second-year quarterback Will Levis is struggling mightily, as he is tied for the league lead in interceptions in spite of having only played four games (and he only threw four passes before getting injured in Week 4).
Perhaps Levis is not the answer for the Titans, and Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon is suggesting that Tennessee go to drastic measures to fix its quarterback situation: trading for Zach Wilson.
"At this point, I'd like to see them give a shot to Bryce Young or Zach Wilson via trade," Gagnon wrote. "Why the heck not?"
The idea of the Titans pursuing Young—who was benched by the Carolina Panthers earlier this season—has already been kicked around, so that's not too surprising. But Wilson?
Wilson is currently serving as the Denver Broncos' third-string signal-caller behind Bo Nix and Jarrett Stidham. It's certainly quite the wake-up call considering he started 33 games for the New York Jets between 2021 and 2023.
But there is a reason why Wilson is in a third-strong role.
The former No. 2 overall pick had a rather horrendous run with the Jets, totaling 23 passing touchdowns and 25 interceptions during his time on the field. He completed just 57 percent of his throws and registered a passer rating of 73.2.
Yes, Levis has struggled, but would turning to Wilson really make things better in Tennessee?
Wilson would likely encounter the same struggles as Levis considering the state of the Titans' offensive line, and Tennessee may end up moving DeAndre Hopkins before the NFL trade deadline.
The Titans would be better off giving Levis some more time rather than having Wilson taking snaps.
Tennessee is 1-3 and will face the Indianapolis Colts this Sunday.
