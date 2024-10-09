Titans Should Pursue NFL Legend’s Son to Replace Will Levis
Looking ahead to the future of the Tennessee Titans, they have a lot of question marks surrounding the franchise. Most notably, there have been concern about the play and development of second-year quarterback Will Levis.
Throughout the offseason, there was a lot of hope within the Titans' organziation and fan base. Levis had done enough as a rookie to earn the starting job this year. Unfortunately, to begin the year, he has not looked very good.
Levis has played in four games this season, although he left very early in the team's win over the Miami Dolphins due to a shoulder injury. In those appearances, he has completed 68.4 percent of his pass attempts for 604 yards, four touchdowns, and six interceptions.
He has been made fun of and criticized quite a bit with mems of his bad plays throughout the early stage of the season.
Now, there are many who are urging Tennessee to consider looking at other quarterback options in the offseason.
One of those potential options could be Colorado Buffaloes standout quarterback and son of NFL legend Deion Sanders, Shedeur Sanders.
In order to have a chance to select Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Titans would likely need to end up with a top-10 pick. That is exactly where they're headed towards so far with the way they have played.
Why the Tennessee Titans Should Pursue Shedeur Sanders
Moving past the poor play to start the season from Levis, Sanders would simply be a potential upgrade over the young signal caller.
Sanders has legitimate superstar potential for the NFL level. He has a big arm, an accurate arm, and he has the mojo to be an elite starting quarterback.
If Tennessee truly wants to get back into serious contention, they'll need to take some gambles.
During the 2024 college football season so far in five games, Sanders has completed 70.1 percent of his passes for 1,630 yards, 14 touchdowns, and three interceptions. He has also picked up a touchdown on the ground.
Bringing in an arm capable of throwing an elite deep ball, making all the difficult NFL throws, and doing those two things with great accuracy is something the Titans should not pass on. There are some concerns about his behavior off the field and his cockiness, but head coach Brian Callahan would be able to work with him.
Tennessee needs to have a little bit of cockiness. They have been stuck in mediocrity for far too long. The franchise needs a player to come in and light a spark under the rest of the team.
That reason is exactly what Sanders makes sense for the Titans. In addition to his elite ability as a quarterback, he can get other players pumped up around him. He could completely reignite the entire franchise if he were to be brought in.
Granted, admitting that Levis isn't the franchise guy would be a tough decision to make. Tennessee just spent the No. 33 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft on him. However, the facts are that Sanders is a better quarterback with much higher potential.
Drafting Sanders and moving Levis for as much value as the Titans can get would be a wise move. It's something that they should seriously consider if they're in a position to do so in the 2025 NFL Draft.
