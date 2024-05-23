Former Titans QB Considered Top Remaining Free Agent
A recent Sports Illustrated article had a former Tennessee Titans quarterback as one of the top remaining free agents.
SI's Gilberto Manzano, in his comprehensive analysis, ranked ex-Titan QB Ryan Tannehill as the third most valuable free agent on his top 10 list, acknowledging Tannehill's current status in the free agent market.
"There are many teams that could use Tannehill as a backup quarterback. His days as a starter are gone, but he’s capable of keeping a team afloat for a few games when injuries occur," Manzano wrote. "Tannehill endured a career-worst campaign with the Tennessee Titans last season, leading to the team benching him in favor of Will Levis. Tannehill, 35, has 135 career starts over 11 NFL seasons with the Dolphins and Titans."
Tannehill's tenure as the quarterback marked one of the Titans' most successful three-season periods (2019-2021). The team not only reached an AFC Championship Game but also secured two division titles and claimed the AFC’s No. 1 seed across those three campaigns, an example of Tannehill's ability to lead and perform under pressure.
Last season, the Titans chose to go with Will Levis as the starter and doubled down on that decison this offseason with several free-agentdecision signings, including wide receivers Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd.
Several teams, such as the Miami Dolphins, where Tannehill previously played before joining the Titans, have been mentioned as potential landing spots for him.
"Yeah, I know I can keep playing," Tannehill said after the Titans season-ending win against the Jacksonville Jaguars. "I don't know what the future holds, and we'll see. We'll cross that bridge when we get there. But I know I can keep playing. I feel good, I feel confident that if given the right opportunity and the right place, yeah, I'd love to keep playing."
