Titans Linked to Star Free Agent DB
With the 2024 NFL season coming up quickly, most of the major roster moves have come to an end. However, there are still a select few free agents available that are major impact players. The Tennessee Titans could be a team to watch when it comes to one of them.
After an offseason full of roster improvement, there is still one position that the Titans could use an upgrade. That position is at safety.
Thankfully, if the team chooses to get aggressive, there is an option available that would be a perfect fit. Tennessee could take a look at free agent safety Justin Simmons, who was released by the Denver Broncos earlier this offseason.
Bleacher Report recently linked the Titans as a potential suitor for Simmons before the 2024 campaign.
"The Titans were connected to Simmons earlier in the offseason, and they could still circle back to him. It would allow Elijah Molden to play in the slot more while the veteran plays beside Amani Hooker."
Simmons has been one of the most underrated safeties in the NFL throughout his career. The fact that he has not signed with a new team already is a major surprise.
During the 2023 season with the Broncos, Simmons ended up recording 70 total tackles to go along with a sack, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, three interceptions, and eight defended passes.
Those numbers show the kind of impact that the 30-year-old safety could make for Tennessee. If the Titans want to add another key piece to their defense, they should look no further than Simmons.
Of course, there are other teams in the NFL that could use some safety help as well. Two other teams were also named as potential suitors for Simmons by Bleacher Report. Those two teams are the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens.
If Tennessee wants to sign Simmons, they'll need to move quickly. With training camp and preseason action coming up soon, teams will be making their final roster moves in the near future.
Expect to hear more news about the star free agent safety and his future in the coming weeks. The Titans would be wise to give him a deal, as he would take their defense to another level and provide a massive upgrade at the position.
