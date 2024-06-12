Titans Linked to Several Free Agent Safeties
At this point in the offseason, most of the NFL has quieted down from a roster move perspective. Teams are focusing on their current rosters and preparing for the upcoming 2024 campaign. One team that may not be satisfied with how their roster is currently set up is the Tennessee Titans.
While most of the roster is set, there are a few positions that could use some help. One of those positions is at safety, where an upgrade could be a smart move to make.
Thankfully, the Titans will have their pick of free agents. There are still many safeties available on the market, and quite a few of them have been longtime starters or even stars at the NFL level.
One NFL writer has linked Tennessee as a potential suitor for eight different names in free agency.
Among the names are standout players like Jamal Adams, Eddie Jackson, Justin Simmons, and Quandre Diggs. There are four others that were listed, including Micah Hyde, Tracy Walker, Jayron Kearse, and Adrian Amos.
All of those options would be welcome additions to the Titans' secondary. They are all proven players who could come in and make an immediate impact.
Simmons has been the player that most fans and media members have suggested for Tennesse. He has been a star with the Denver Broncos, but was released earlier this offseason due to financial reasons. The fact that he hasn't found a new job is surprising.
Adams is another intriguing option, although there are concerns about his ability to stay healthy. If he does stay healthy, he's a Pro Bowl caliber safety who is known for being a big-time playmaker.
The rest of the options that were mentioned are all also capable of being starters if signed by the Titans.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see if Tennessee ends up signing one of these players. The safety position is one of their main weaknesses and it seems wise for the team to swoop in and pick up one of these names off of the free agent market.
