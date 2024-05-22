Titans Takeaways: Will Levis Impressing, Sleeper TE
NASHVILLE —Day by day, the 2024 National Football League season opener draws closer for the Tennessee Titans. First-year coach Brian Callahan led the team on Tuesday at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park for the second day of organized team activities.
The Titans are preparing for a series of crucial sessions, with a mandatory minicamp set from June 4-6. These sessions, known as OTAs, are scheduled for May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, May 31, and June 10-13, and are vital for the team's preparation for the upcoming season.
On Tuesday, the team engaged in a series of simulated football actions, providing a glimpse into their strategies and preparations for the upcoming season. Let's delve into the details of this session.
Caleb Farley Back on Fields
DB Caleb Farley was seen practicing with the rest of the defensive backs. Farley missed the entire previous season due to a back injury. Since being drafted in the first round in 2021, he has struggled with back injuries and a torn ACL. Farley has only played in 12 games and missed the entire last season due to back problems.
The Titans decided not to extend Farley's fifth-year option for the 2025 season. However, the team is hopeful about his potential contribution in the current season. Callahan told reporters that he appreciates Farley's diligent efforts to recover from his injuries.
"I think our training staff's done a great job between Todd (Toriscelli) and Matt (Gregg), Callahan said. "Knowing when to push him, knowing when to back him off. I mean, that's a pretty significant amount of injuries that he's had that he's trying to come back from, and he's done a really nice job. He communicates really well with how he feels. We listen to him and what his body tells him. And then, when our trainers push him, they push him to go."
Will Levis Impressing
Quarterback Will Levis is establishing trust with his wide receiver group. During the practice, Levis threw several accurate passes to Calvin Ridley, DeAndre Hopkins, and Tyler Boyd. As the starter, much of the season will revolve around his development. If Levis performs well, the Titans will have a solid foundation at the most important position in football. However, if he doesn't, it could be disastrous for the franchise.
Will's done a really nice job, and I think that having the veteran guys, if you watch, I watched Calvin (Ridley) and I watched Tyler (Boyd) today even, just their natural inclination is to go up and talk about something," Callahan said. "Go talk about a route, go talk about an adjustment. Where that doesn't fall on Will to have to do to the receivers, they sort of help with their experience with him. Sharing perspective, sharing a thought process on any number of things that involves the pass pattern, the route technique.
"Those guys have great feel and understand football as good as anybody. And so, it falls less on Will to make corrections as those guys having conversations, which I think is a huge benefit for a young quarterback to have those guys."
First Look at Tyler Boyd
Wide receiver Tyler Boyd had his first practice as a Titan. Boyd spent eight years with the Bengals, with the last five working with Callahan as his offensive coordinator. Boyd is excited to help Levis learn the offense.
My goal is to help Will play more freely and more comfortably because he knows that I know I will be in positions of the field where he expects me to be,” Boyd said. “I could have a route that’s not where I should be, but I know that’s where he wants me to be. “I think it will help him progress through his progressions and reads."
"I just got to know his brain, and he knows mine. If I know he expects me to be three more yards from the hash, I'm going to be there. It’s kind of a psychic thing. So I think that will help him as well."
JC Latham Improving
JC Latham appeared more proficient while working the blocking sleds with offensive line coach Bill Callahan than he did at rookie minicamp two weeks ago. Callahan seemed pleased with Latham's progress and the rest of the rookies.
"So, there's just a lot on their plates," Callahan said. "It's a challenge for rookies to catch up. I tell guys all the time that it's going to take you probably about until training camp to feel like your feet are back underneath you again. And there's going to be some confidence that happens. Don't lose it. You're going to have down days. It's going to be hard."
Sleeper at Tight End
Tight end Josh Whyle made a few nice catches during practice. Whyle only caught nine passes last season as a rookie but could be due for an increased role under Callahan.
"Tight end’s a hard position to contribute to immediately. It takes some time, Callahan said. "There's a lot of nuance. There's pass game, there's run game. There's a lot to it. He's really done a nice job taking that step and growth in the second year. He's big, he's got a large catch radius and he can run. And so, those guys are fun tools to have, and if he keeps progressing. I'm really excited about what he can bring for us. He's done a really nice job."
