Titans HC Doesn't Hold Back About Calvin Ridley
The Tennessee Titans were ecstatic to be able to land wide receiver Calvin Ridley in NFL free agency this offseason. It was a move that didn't seem very likely to happen.
Amid other teams pursuing Ridley, the wideout was very strongly leaning towards re-signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, a last-second run by the Titans won him over and he chose to sign. It was a big win for Tennessee, who was looking to add more firepower for second-year quarterback Will Levis.
Ridley has big playmaking ability and will slide in nicely alongside DeAndre Hopkins. Either one could end up being the No. 1 option for Levis this season.
Looking back on the move and to the future, head coach Brian Callahan spoke out excitedly about the move to sign Ridley. It's clear that he's ready to see him on the field this season.
“I believe in everything he’s about; he’s a pro’s pro…..to be able to steal him from a division rival makes it a little sweeter.”
Ridley had a solid 2023 campaign, although he's looking to do even bigger things with the Titans.
After missing the 2022 season due to a violation of the NFL's gambling policy, Ridley was not quite as explosive last season as he was during his team in Atlanta. He was still a threat, but some of his explosion was gone.
That is something that he hopes to add back to his game in 2024.
Despite the missing explosion and playmaking, Ridley still put up big numbers with the Jaguars. He racked up 76 receptions for 1,016 yards and eight touchdowns. Those numbers will translate nicely to the Titans, who also have Hopkins and Tyler Boyd who can produce well.
Everything is looking much better at this point in the offseason than it was last year at the exact same time. They have a long-term franchise quarterback, a great wide receiver corps, good running backs, an improved offense live, a new and excited coaching staff, and an improved defense.
Now, they just need to find a way to put everything together and find success on the field. The 2024 seaon can't get here soon enough.
Make sure you bookmark All Titans for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!