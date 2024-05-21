Analyst Makes Bold Prediction About Titans
The Tennessee Titans found themselves at the bottom of the AFC South standings last season, but history shows that it may help them.
In 19 of the last 21 NFL seasons, a fourth-place team has climbed all the way up to first the following year. Last season, that team was the Houston Texans, who went from worst to first after C.J. Stroud and DeMeco Ryans implemented a much-needed culture change. That could be the Titans in 2024 if Will Levis takes a step forward.
Bleacher Report pegs the Titans as the sixth-likeliest last-place team to win their division. Only the Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots ranked lower.
"If the Kentucky product makes a second-year leap, the Titans could pose the biggest threat to the Houston Texans for the AFC South crown or get into the playoffs as a wild-card team," Bleacher Report writes.
"That being said, the Titans' unproven tandem at head coach and quarterback leaves legitimate questions about the team's chances to make the playoffs."
The Texans were also unproven as a quarterback and head coach tandem, but they were quick to prove doubters wrong. Given the Titans' easier schedule and their free agent acquisitions, Tennessee should certainly be considered as a threat to challenge the Texans and the rest of the AFC South this season.
But at the end of the day, the team will live and die by Will Levis and Brian Callahan. If they can mesh quickly, they could be the surprise team in the NFL in 2024.
