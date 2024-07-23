Titans Camp Battles: WR
The last of the Tennessee Titans major offensive questions is at the wide receiver position. With training camp starting this week, the Titans will start to find answers.
The WR4 in the Titans offense will likely be the seventh option behind WR1-3, Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears at running back, and Chigoziem Okonkwo at tight end, but the position is still important, and at the very least will see field time baring any injuries.
With 13 receivers reporting to training camp, I believe the fourth position should really come down to only four guys: Treylon Burks, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Kyle Phillips, and Jha'Quan Jackson.
Burks is a former 18th overall pick by the Titans in 2022. In both of his seasons he has played in 11 games, has 49 total receptions, 665 yards, only one touchdown, and 65 rushing yards.
There's no doubt that Burks has been disappointing and to this point can be considered a draft bust, but he is still young and has potential.
Westbrook-Ikhine has been a little more consistent but still nothing too special. He has 91 receptions, 1,243 yards and 10 touchdowns over the last three seasons.
Phillips was also drafted in 2022, but as a 5th-round pick and has pretty much lived up to 5th-round pick expectations. He has 23 receptions for 259 yards and no touchdowns over his first two seasons.
Jackson spent five years at Tulane before being drafted by the Titans in the sixth-round. He had 109 receptions, 1,859 scrimmage yards, and 18 total touchdowns.
The Titans brought in veteran WR1 Calvin Ridley and vet WR3 Tyler Boyd this offseason, which in combination with WR2 DeAndre Hopkins, gives the Titans one of the best receiver trios in the league.
I belive that these additions, new veteran presence, and a new offensive scheme under head coach Brian Callahan and offensive coordinator Nick Holz, will benefit these young receivers.
With that being said the race for WR4 is truly an open one and will be a matter of who can adjust and perform to a new system the best.
The other six receivers that will be at training camo are Colton Dowell, Mason Kinsey, Kearis Jackson, Tre'Shaun Harrison, Bryce Oliver, and Sam Schnee.
