Titans Hiring 49ers DC as Next Head Coach

The long wait for the new head coach of the Tennessee Titans is over, as the front office made a decision on the new leader of the franchise.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that the Titans are finalizing a deal to hire San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh as their new head coach for 2026.

Saleh becomes the 22nd different head coach and takes over from Brian Callahan, who went 4-19 over the past two seasons, and interim head coach Mike McCoy, who had a 2-8 record over the final 10 games of 2025.

The Titans now have their new leader for the franchise, who brings an extensive defensive background.

What the Titans Get in Saleh

Saleh had success during his time with the 49ers as their defensive coordinator. His first stint was for four seasons, 2017-20, and he just completed the first season of his second stint.

The 49ers were excellent under Saleh in his first stint, especially in their run to the Super Bowl in 2019. They allowed the least passing yards (169.2) and the second least yards (281.8) per game, while also ranking tied for fifth in sacks (48) and sixth in takeaways (27) in the NFL.

Jul 27, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh speaks to the media after training camp at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

Saleh had great talent, but also got the best out of them, featuring defensive end Nick Bosa, linebacker Fred Warner, cornerback Richard Sherman and DT DeForest Buckner.

The 49ers didn't put up the greatest numbers on defense, but dealt with a long injury list, including both Warner and Bosa suffering season-ending injuries. They still made the postseason and beat the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in the NFC Wild Card Round.

Saleh was the head coach of the New York Jets for four seasons from 2021-24, but didn't have the success he wanted, going 20-36 and getting fired five games into the 2024 season with a 2-3 record.

He still had success on defense, ranking fourth in total yards allowed in 2022 (311.1) and third in 2023 (292.3).

Saleh couldn't get an efficient offense during his time in New York, even with signing quarterback Aaron Rodgers as a free agent.

Rodgers would suffer a season-ending injury four games into the 2023 season and then played poorly throughout 2024.

The Jets are also a franchise that hasn't made the postseason since 2010, the longest absence of any NFL team, which shows bigger problems than Saleh.

How Saleh Should Improve the Titans

The Titans struggled on defense in 2025, as they ranked 25th in points (26.5),19th in yards (345.1) and 21st in passing yards allowed per game.

Tennessee also made the fourth-least takeaways (14) this past season and tied for the third least interceptions (eight).

Saleh has experience in making strong defenses, even without its best players, crucial for a rebuilding team. He'll also get All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons and be able to get the most of him the next two seasons.

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons (98) signs autographs for young fans during training camp at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, July 29, 2025. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Quarterback Cam Ward heads into his second season with the Titans in 2026 and now Saleh gets a quarterback he can work with and build into a franchise leader for the future.

Saleh will need time to make this Tennessee squad a competitive one, but the hiring shows a commitment to building a better defense in Nashville.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!