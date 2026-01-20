Titans' Robert Saleh Has No Love Lost For Division Rival

It's not like Robert Saleh needed an extra chip on his shoulder, but he sure got it looking at who is in the Tennessee Titans division.

After being a finalist for the Jacksonville Jaguars opening last season, Saleh finally has a chance to get back at the team that didn't hire him. The Jags went with Liam Coen which turned out to be a huge success, even though they were a first-round playoff exit.

Regardless, Saleh and the 49ers got into it with the Jaguars after their game this season. Now that Saleh is in the division, he'll have a chance to play Coen and company twice a year.

Saleh's Heated Jaguars Altercation

When the Titans hired Saleh, Bleacher Report pulled up the clip from the 49ers vs. Jaguars game on September 28, 2025. Even though the 49ers were at home, they fell to the Jaguars, 26-21.

Saleh doesn't take losing lightly, but this was a game where he had a little extra motivation. As the defensive coordinator, he did his job holding quarterback Trevor Lawrence to just 174 passing yards, but it was the run-game that killed him. In the end, Travis Etienne Jr. had 19 carries for 124 yards with a touchdown.

After the game, Jaguars center Robert Hainsey got into it with Saleh. No one was able to pinpoint what the former third round pick said, but that video has once again gone viral courtesy of Action Sports Jax.

Saleh Gets Two Chances For Revenge

Last year, the Jags narrowed their choices down to Liam Coen and Robert Saleh. They spent hours with both and chose the former. Saleh, devastated, accepted the news and went to SF. This year, he had eyes on Titans job. He and Nagy spent today interviewing... and it was HIS time. — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) January 20, 2026

While the Titans have been at the bottom of the AFC South these past two years, that could all soon change. Saleh is looking to rewrite history with a team that had back to back 3-14 seasons, a record no fan wants to see again anytime soon.

The Texans continue to play well, and the collapse of the Colts is worth monitoring going into next year. Either way, it's a guarantee Saleh will have a chance to take down the Jaguars not once, but twice.

Tennessee's full schedule has yet to be revealed, but that would be an easy game to have in Week 1. This season, the team's didn't meet until Week 13 and 18 where Jacksonville outscored them 66-10. Knowing the animosity and history between Saleh and the Jaguars, there's no chance he allows that to happen with the 2026 season right around the corner.

