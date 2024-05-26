Titans WR Named Biggest Bargain
The Tennessee Titans made significant additions to their team in the NFL Draft, but they weren't finished then, signing wide receiver Tyler Boyd from the Cincinnati Bengals on May 13.
Boyd, 29, was one of the league's top free agents at the time and he appears to be a strong fit for the Titans with new head coach Brian Callahan.
Boyd was named by Bleacher Report as one of the best free agent bargains in the league.
"The Titans landed one of the league's best slot receivers, who has an extensive working partnership with new head coach Brian Callahan, at a discounted rate," Bleacher Report writes. "Boyd spent the last five seasons as one of the Cincinnati Bengals' starting wide receivers, while Callahan served as the squad's offensive play-caller."
Boyd's familiarity with the offense and coach Callahan likely makes him worth more than the $4.5 million he signed for, but the Titans' patience certainly paid off.
Boyd will likely be in the starting lineup for the Titans during the season alongside Calvin Ridley and DeAndre Hopkins. He'll play a similar role in diverting attention away from the top receivers, just like he did with the Bengals next to Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.
Boyd may not be the Titans top receiver, but he doesn't need to be. His veteran experience will make second-year pro Will Levis's job a little easier as he learns to navigate a new offense.
